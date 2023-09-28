PM Modi Condoles Demise Of Scientist MS Swaminathan, Says India Lost Agriculture Pioneer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of Professor MS Swaminathan, the key architect of India’s Green Revolution on Thursday, September 28. The Prime Minister said that India has lost a pioneer and visionary leader in the field of agriculture. Renowned agricultural scientist Swaminathan on Thursday passed away at a hospital in Chennai at the age of 98.

Expressing his grief, the Prime Minister recounted the efforts made by Swaminathan to bring agricultural transformation in the country leading to a major change in the lives of millions of farmers. Hailing his efforts to bring revolutionary change in the agricultural field, PM Modi credited him for ensuring food security for the nation and also recalled the time, when he had a memorable interaction with Swaminathan.

Dr Swaminathan was honoured with prestigious Padma awards

After the demise of the renowned scientist, PM Narendra Modi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to express his grief. In a series of posts, the PM wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of Dr MS Swaminathan Ji. At a very critical period in our nation’s history, his groundbreaking work in agriculture transformed the lives of millions and ensured food security for our nation.”

Remembering the time he had an interaction with MS Swaminathan, PM Modi, in another post, wrote, “I will always cherish my conversations with Dr Swaminathan. His passion to see India progress was exemplary. His life and work will inspire generations to come. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

The Prime Minister termed him a powerhouse of innovation and said that he will keep inspiring the generations to come. “Beyond his revolutionary contributions to agriculture, Dr Swaminathan was a powerhouse of innovation and a nurturing mentor to many. His unwavering commitment to research and mentorship has left an indelible mark on countless scientists and innovators.”

Dr Swaminathan, in collaboration with Dr Norman Borlaug worked in genetic research and plant breeding revolutionised agriculture and improved food security on a global scale. Moreover, Swaminathan established the MS Swaminathan Research Foundation, an institution dedicated to empowering farmers with knowledge and innovative farming techniques in his fight against hunger and poverty.

He was honoured by several prestigious awards including Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan. Not only in India, but he earned prestigious scientific academics around the world, including the Royal Society of London and the US National Academy of Sciences. In addition to it, the Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership, the Albert Einstein World Science Award, and the prestigious First World Food Prize.