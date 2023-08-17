PM Modi Condoles Former DRDO Chief V S Arunachalam's Demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the passing away of former DRDO director general V S Arunachalam, saying his demise has left a major void in the scientific community and the strategic world.

Arunachalam died in the US on Wednesday, his family said in a statement. He was 87.

"Dr. V.S. Arunachalam's passing away leaves a major void in scientific community and the strategic world. He was greatly admired for his knowledge, passion for research and rich contribution towards strengthening India's security capabilities. Condolences to his family and well wishers. Om Shanti," Modi said in a post on X.

Arunachalam's distinguished career spanned across Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC), National Aeronautical Laboratory, and Defence Metallurgical Research Laboratory.

Arunachalam helmed the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and was the Scientific Advisor to the Defence Minister from 1982-92.

He was conferred the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Award (1980), Padma Bhushan (1985), and Padma Vibhushan (1990) for his contribution to science and technology.