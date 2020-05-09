PM Modi Condoles Italian PM Giuseppe Conte As Italy Surpasses 30,000 COVID-19 Deaths

As the COVID-19 death toll exceeded 30,000 mark in Italy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, May 8 offered condolences to Italian PM Giuseppe Conte over the loss of lives in the European nation due to the deadly disease. PM Modi promised that the two nations would work together in tackling the challenges posed before the world due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Conveyed my deep condolences to PM @GiuseppeConteIT for the loss of lives in Italy due to COVID-19. India and Italy will work together for addressing the challenges of the post-COVID world, including through our consecutive presidencies of the G20. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 8, 2020

COVID-19 deaths in Italy surpass 30,000

As per reports, the Health Ministry registered 243 deaths on Friday, bringing the total of those who died in the country to 30,201. Italy was the first country in Europe with a major outbreak of the coronavirus. Italian authorities have said that many more people are likely to have died of the infection at home or in nursing homes without being diagnosed.

With 1,327 more cases registered in the 24-hour period ending Friday evening, Italy now tallies 217,185 confirmed coronavirus infections. However, over 99,000 people also have recovered from the illness since the outbreak and the number offers hope to many in Italy.

Lombardy in the north continues to be the hardest-hit region, accounting for nearly one-half of the latest cases registered on Friday. As per reports, health and government authorities are concerned that partial easing of some lockdown measures earlier in the week, such as reopening of public parks and gardens, could see an uptick in contagion if people ignore safety-distance rules.

