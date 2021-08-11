Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his condolences on the death of Ayurvedacharya Dr Balaji Tambe, who died on Tuesday, August 10, at the age of 81. "Dr Balaji Tambe will be remembered for his numerous efforts to make Ayurveda globally popular, especially among the youth. He was admired for his compassionate nature. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi on Ayurvedacharya Dr Balaji Tambe

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari expressed his condolences on the death of Ayurvedacharya and writer Balaji Tambe, saying that through his lucid writings and discourses, he showed people of all ages the route to an elevated and healthy life until his last breath.

"Saddened to know about the demise of Ayurvedacharya Shri Balaji Tambe. He dedicated his entire life to promote and popularise Ayurveda and Yoga. Through his lucid writings and talks he showed the path of an exalted and healthy life to the people of all ages till his last," said Governor of Maharashtra.

He went on to say that, like Yoga and Ayurveda, he wished to promote Bhagwad Gita knowledge to the masses. Governor added, "May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear the loss," Governor of Maharashtra said in a tweet."

Uddhav Thackeray on Ayurvedacharya Dr Balaji Tambe

Uddhav Thackeray, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, expressed his condolences, noting that he was fascinated with Ayurveda and Yoga. "With Tambe's demise, Ayurveda and the health-promoting personality who guided the balance of diet and thought in daily life have been deprived of time", the Chief Minister said in a statement. The Chief Minister added that his high-quality medicine helped spread Ayurveda throughout the country and abroad.

Ayurvedacharya Dr Balaji Tambe demise

Dr Balaji Tambe, an Ayurveda practitioner and Yoga proponent, died on Tuesday in a private hospital in Pune after a brief illness, according to family members. He was 81 years old when he died. Tambe was the founder of "Atmasantulana Village," a holistic healing centre in Lonavla, and the author of several books on spirituality, yoga, and Ayurveda. Dr Tambe is survived by his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law, and four granddaughters.

(with ANI inputs)

Picture Credit: ShreeGuruDr.BalajiTambe/Facebook/PTI