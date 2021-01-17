PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Jalore's Bus Accident, Wishes Speedy Recovery To Injured

After 6 people were killed and 19 were injured in a bus accident in Rajasthan's Jalore district, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed grief over the tragedy. According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi said that the news of the bus accident in Jalore, Rajasthan has caused immense grief. Stating that many people have lost their lives in this accident, the Prime Minister expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased. He also wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

राजस्थान के जालौर में हुए बस हादसे की खबर से अत्यंत दुख पहुंचा है। इस दुर्घटना में कई लोगों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। मैं उनके परिवार वालों के प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं प्रकट करता हूं और घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 17, 2021

CM Gehlot: 'Deeply saddened'

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in an unfortunate bus accident near Maheshpura, Jalore in which 6 people hv lost lives & several others hv been injured. My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families,may God give them strength to bear this loss.May those injured recover soon. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 17, 2021

Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Jalore's unfortunate bus accident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot expressed his heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. He said, "May God give them the strength to bear this loss. May that injured recover soon."

Jalore's bus accident

A bus in Maheshpur of Jalore district in Rajasthan caught fire after coming in contact with an electric wire n late Saturday night. In this unfortunate tragedy, 6 people have been killed and 19 have sustained injuries. Jalore Additional District Collector Chagan Lal Goyal informed that this bus accident took place at around 10:30 pm on Saturday neat Jalore district headquarters.

According to reports, the bus driver and the conductor had died on the spot, while 4 people succumbed to their injuries during treatment in the hospital. Giving out details of the bus accident, Chagan Lal Goyal informed that 7 people among the 17 injured have been referred to a Jodhpur hospital. Further details into the matter are awaited.

