PM Modi Condoles Loss Of Lives In Karnataka Road Accident, Announces Rs 2 Lakh Ex-gratia

Expressing deep grief over the loss of lives in the major accident that took place in Karnataka's Tumakuru on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The PM called the incident a "heart-rending" while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. He announced that Rs 2 lakh from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be paid to the next of kin of each deceased and the injured would be paid Rs 50,000.

The accident took place earlier this morning when a cruiser jeep collided with a truck on the National Highway near Bengaluru, claiming the lives of nine people and injuring 11 others. Among the deceased included men, women, as well as children.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai took to Twitter to express grief over the death of nine people in the accident. "I am deeply saddened to know that 9 people have died and many others have been injured in a terrible accident that took place near Kalkhambella in Shira taluk of Tumkur district. I pray for the departed soul to rest in peace and for the speedy recovery of the injured", he tweeted.

Tumakuru road accident

The accident took place near the city of Tumakuru located 70 kilometres Northwest of Bengaluru on Thursday morning when a passenger vehicle while trying to overtake a truck collided with an oncoming truck and overturned. The vehicle was carrying daily wage workers and was moving towards Bengaluru.

The impact of the collision was so intense that nine people succumbed to injuries on the spot. The injured people were immediately rushed to the nearby hospitals for treatment.

