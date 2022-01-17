Last Updated:

PM Modi Condoles Padma Shri Awardee Shanti Devi's Demise, Says 'She Worked Selflessly'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences on death of 88-year-old Shanti Devi. PM Modi stated that she will be remembered as a voice for impoverished.

Written By
Aparna Shandilya
PM Modi

Image: Twitter/Narendramodi


A well-renowned social worker and Padma Shri awardee from Odisha, Shanti Devi, passed away on January 16 at her home in Gunupur, Rayagada district. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of 88-year-old Shanti Devi. PM Modi stated that she will be remembered as a voice for the impoverished. He also acknowledged her selfless service to the community.

PM Modi's tweet read, "Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Shanti Devi's work

She also received the Jamunalal Bazaz Award and the Radhanath Rath Peace Award, in addition to the Padma Shri. Shanti Devi, according to the reports, experienced chest pain and fainted last night. She was then rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, where she was declared dead. 

READ | Padma Shri Bembem Devi believes her award 'will motivate young girls to dream big'

In Koraput, the social worker founded a small Ashram, and subsequently in Rayagada, she founded Seva Samaj to promote the holistic development of girls. She then embarked on a never-ending road of humanitarian work, eventually establishing another Ashram in Gunpur. This ashram was dedicated to providing orphans and destitute youngsters with education, rehabilitation, and vocational training.

READ | PM Modi receives special gift from Padma Shri Biren Kumar Basak, says he cherishes it

Devi was well-known for her invaluable contribution to the education of tribal girls. She was honoured with the 'Padma Shri', one of the country's most prestigious civilian awards, in the year 2021 as one of the main pioneers of the social service movement.

READ | Renowned Sri Lankan dancer Vajira Chitrasena conferred upon Padma Shri award

Image: Twitter/Narendramodi

READ | Padma Shri Nanda Kishore Prusty passes away at 104; PM Modi, HM Amit Shah pay respects
READ | Sindhutai Sapkal, Social worker and Padma Shri awardee, passes away in Pune aged 73
Tags: PM Modi, Shanti Devi, Odisha
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND