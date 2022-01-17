PM Modi Condoles Padma Shri Awardee Shanti Devi's Demise, Says 'She Worked Selflessly'

A well-renowned social worker and Padma Shri awardee from Odisha, Shanti Devi, passed away on January 16 at her home in Gunupur, Rayagada district. In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on the death of 88-year-old Shanti Devi. PM Modi stated that she will be remembered as a voice for the impoverished. He also acknowledged her selfless service to the community.

PM Modi's tweet read, "Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti."

Shanti Devi Ji will be remembered as a voice of the poor and underprivileged. She worked selflessly to remove suffering and create a healthier as well as just society. Pained by her demise. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/66MLo73LUK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 17, 2022

Shanti Devi's work

She also received the Jamunalal Bazaz Award and the Radhanath Rath Peace Award, in addition to the Padma Shri. Shanti Devi, according to the reports, experienced chest pain and fainted last night. She was then rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, where she was declared dead.

In Koraput, the social worker founded a small Ashram, and subsequently in Rayagada, she founded Seva Samaj to promote the holistic development of girls. She then embarked on a never-ending road of humanitarian work, eventually establishing another Ashram in Gunpur. This ashram was dedicated to providing orphans and destitute youngsters with education, rehabilitation, and vocational training.

Devi was well-known for her invaluable contribution to the education of tribal girls. She was honoured with the 'Padma Shri', one of the country's most prestigious civilian awards, in the year 2021 as one of the main pioneers of the social service movement.

Image: Twitter/Narendramodi