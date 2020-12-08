PM Modi congratulates Invest India for winning UNCTAD's 2020 Investment Promotion Award

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PM Modi congratulated Invest India for winning United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) '2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award'. Hailing the Indian government, PM Modi said that this award is a 'testimony' to the government's focus on making the country 'world's preferred investment destination and improving ease of doing business'. UNCTAD declared Invest India the winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020 and the award ceremony took place at the headquarters in Geneva on Monday. Before giving the award, UNCTAD evaluated and assessed the work undertaken by a total of 180 national investment promotion agencies across the globe.

Congratulations to @investindia for winning the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award given by @UNCTAD. This is a testimony to our government’s focus on making India the world’s preferred investment destination & improving ease of doing business. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2020

"Thank you, PM Modi"

Invest India also took to Twitter to thank PM Modi for his 'invaluable guidance and 'visionary leadership'. The agency also thanked him for making India 'an excellent place' for doing business and for 'enhancing the ease of living in the country'. Invest India is an investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Central government. The UNCTAD award won by the agency is aimed at recognising and celebrating the achievements of investment promotion agencies across the world.

#ThankYouPMModi



Thank you Hon'ble PM @narendramodi for your invaluable guidance and visionary leadership in making #NewIndia an excellent place to do business and for enhancing the ease of living in the country!#InvestIndiaWinsUNAward #TeamIndiaWins #IndiaMeansBusiness pic.twitter.com/2PSvkjvzrf — Invest India (@investindia) December 8, 2020

Set up in 2009, Invest India is a non-profit venture under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade of the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry. Invest India acts as the first point of reference for all investors in the country. In an official press release, the Ministry announced that the agency was declared as the winner of the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award by UNCTAD. The release further added that the pandemic posed a major challenged for the Investment promotion agencies and forced them to shift focus from regular investments to crisis management and economic relief measures among other things.

"All this was being done while agencies had closed offices, moved functions online and asked staff to work from home. In March 2020, UNCTAD constituted a team to monitor IPAs response to the pandemic," read the Ministry's press release.

(With inputs from ANI & PTI)