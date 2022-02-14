PM Modi Congratulates ISRO Scientists For The Successful Launch Of PSLV C52 Mission

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Indian space scientists for the successful launch of ISRO’s PSLV-C52 mission. Notably, the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle carrying the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-04) along with two other co-passenger satellites was launched at 5.59am from the first launch pad of Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. Monday morning’s launch marked the space agency’s first mission launch in 2022 followed by the 54th flight of PSLV and the 23rd flight of PSLV in XL configuration.

Following the launch, PM Modi congratulated the space scientists for the successful mission. He stated that the EOS-04 satellite will provide high-resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and flood mapping etc.

Congratulations to our space scientists on the successful launch of PSLV C52 mission. EOS-04 satellite will provide high resolution images under all weather conditions for agriculture, forestry and plantations, soil moisture and hydrology as well as flood mapping. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, ISRO chairman S Somanath also congratulated the team for the precision with which the mission was accomplished successfully. The satellite which has been realised at the U R Rao Satellite Centre is a radar imaging satellite designed to provide high-quality images on all weather conditions for applications in various sectors and has carried two other small satellites, a student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD).

The PSLV-C52 launch

The PSLV-C52 has been designed to orbit an earth observation satellite (EOS-04) which weighs around 1710 kg into a sun-synchronous orbit of 529 km. The mission will also carry two other satellites as its co-passengers which will include one student satellite (INSPIREsat-1) from the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology and a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO.

Notably, the earth observation satellite or EOS-04 is a radar imaging satellite designed to provide high-quality images under all weather conditions to be applicable on various fields including Agriculture, Forestry & Plantations, Soil Moisture & Hydrology, and Flood mapping.

Meanwhile, the two other scientific payloads installed in the satellite will help in improving the understanding of ionosphere dynamics and the sun's coronal heating processes. Speaking about the first one, the first INSPIREsat-1 of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) has been in association with the Laboratory of Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado, Boulder and is a contribution by NTU, Singapore, and NCU, Taiwan.

While the other one is a technology demonstrator satellite (INS-2TD) from ISRO, which is a precursor to the India-Bhutan Joint Satellite (INS-2B). It has a thermal imaging camera as its payload and the satellite will benefit in the assessment of land surface temperature, water surface temperature of wetland or lakes, delineation of vegetation (crops and forest), and thermal inertia (day and night).

(Image: ANI/Twitter)