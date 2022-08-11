PM Modi Congratulates Jagdeep Dhankhar On Becoming VP, Wishes Him Fruitful Tenure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Jagdeep Dhankhar on becoming Vice President and wished him a fruitful tenure.

Dhankhar was on Thursday sworn in as the 14th Vice President of India.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath to Dhankhar (71) during a brief ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Dhankhar took the oath in Hindi in the name of god.

Modi, who attended the oath-taking ceremony of Dhankhar, said in a tweet, "I congratulate him on becoming India's Vice President and wish him the very best for a fruitful tenure." Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Dhankhar on being sworn in as the vice president.

"Dhankhar ji has always set high ideals in public service keeping national interest first. I am sure that the country will benefit greatly from his vast experience," Shah said in a tweet in Hindi.

Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and G Kishan Reddy were among a host of BJP leaders who congratulated Dhankhar.

Congress leader and former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar also congratulated Dhankhar and extended best wishes to him.