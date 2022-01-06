PM Modi Congratulates New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz; Opens Door For Bilateral Talks

On January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the phone with Germany's Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholz. PM Modi greeted Scholz on his appointment as Chancellor, shared New Year greetings, and indicated an interest in joining him for bilateral inter-governmental meetings soon.

PM Modi also expressed his gratitude for former Chancellor Angela Merkel's significant contribution to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, according to a press statement, and expressed his hope that this positive momentum would continue under Scholz's leadership.

Shortly after the conversation, PM Modi tweeted, "Spoke to @OlafScholz today and congratulated him on assuming charge as German Chancellor. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, and to meeting him soon for the 6th Inter-Governmental Consultations."

According to a press release issued by government of India, Modi expressed his desire to continue the positive momentum under the leadership of Scholz. The two leaders agreed that the new German government's governance agenda and India's own economic programme shared a lot of similarities. They looked at the potential of current collaboration efforts, such as developing investment and trade links.

"Prime Minister also conveyed his good wishes for the New Year to H.E. Chancellor Scholz and to the German people and looked forward to meeting him soon for the next meeting of the bilateral inter-governmental consultations," according to the press release.

They also agreed to explore the possibility of expanding collaboration and exchanges into other sectors. In particular, they stated the hope to initiate new cooperation projects in the areas of Climate Action and Green Energy, to enable both countries to accomplish their respective climate obligations.

(Image: PTI)