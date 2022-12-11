PM Modi Congratulates New Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu; Assures Full Cooperation

After senior Congress leader Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the new CM and assured cooperation from the Central government for the development of the hill state.

PM Modi tweeted:

Congratulations to Shri Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu Ji on taking oath as Himachal Pradesh CM. I assure all possible cooperation from the Centre to further the development of Himachal Pradesh. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 11, 2022

Earlier in the day, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu took oath as the 15th Chief Minister of the hill state. He was administered the oath by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, in the presence of the Congress top brass. Sukhu’s name was announced in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting. Mukesh Agnihotri took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

In the state assembly elections, Congress wrested the hill state from the BJP winning 40 seats in the 68-member Assembly. The BJP managed 25 seats.

Top Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and party president Mallikarjun Kharge were present during the oath-taking ceremony in Shimla. Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the party’s state unit chief Pratibha Singh were also in attendance.

Sukhvinder Sukhu takes charge as new Himachal CM

On December 10, Congress finalised Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's name as its Chief Minister pick for Himachal Pradesh, and he was officially made the CM designate, at the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in the presence of Congress Himachal Pradesh in-charge Rajeev Shukla, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Virbhadra Singh, and others.

The same day, some of Pratibha Singh's supporters raised slogans stating 'Congress High Command is sold out' in order to express their anger over Pratibha Singh not being picked for the CM post. They had firmly demanded that the party should reconsider their decision and pick Pratibha as the next CM. However, her supporters did not have a problem with Mukesh Agnihotri being picked as the Deputy CM and were happy about Pratibha Singh's son Vikramaditya being picked for a ministerial post. The supporters were also seen blocking cars outside the hotel, despite heavy police deployment.