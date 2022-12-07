PM Modi Congratulates New Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankhar; Says 'you Won't Miss Court Here'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke in Parliament welcoming Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar as he officially took charge as the Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha as the Winter session began. The PM remarked on his accomplishments despite the various challenges he had faced growing up, as well as his legal acumen.

India proud of son of 'Kithana': PM Modi on VP Dhankhar

Vice President Dhankhar, the ex-officio Chairperson of the Rajya Sabha, was hailed by PM Modi who said, "the whole Nation is proud of the son of Kithana as everyone has witnessed his progress."

He also noted that it was Armed Forces Flag Day and Chairperson's hometown Jhunjhunu, a district in Rajasthan, was a land of warriors. "Dhankhar ji has been a student of Sainik School. Also, being a son of a farmer, the Vice President has a reflection of both, a soldier and a farmer," the Prime Minister said.

"I also wish each and every person, a very happy Armed Forces Flag Day and I salute all the Armed Forces of India", PM Modi said.

PM Modi praises VP Dhankhar's capability

He continued, "Honourable Chairperson, today Parliament is welcoming you at a time when the India has witnessed two massive developments. Firstly, the world has given the charge of G20 Presidency to India, and also this period is the beginning of Amrit Kaal. It is going to be the beginning of the new evolved India now our Nation is going to hold a very strong role in taking future decisions the world."

He enthusiastically said, "I am happy that the Parliament is going to have a capable Chairperson like you during such a crucial period."

Speaking about how Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's past experience as a senior advocate in the Supreme Court would stand him in good stead in the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi said, "I can say with confidence that in this House you won't miss the courts, because in the Rajya Sabha there are many people whom you'd have met in court."

Former West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was elected as India's new Vice President by winning 528 votes against opposition candidate Margaret Alva who got 182 votes.