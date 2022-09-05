PM Modi Congratulates New UK PM Liz Truss; 'confident That Partnership Will Strengthen'

Soon after Liz Truss was chosen as the UK Prime Minister and Conservative Party leader by Conservative Party members on Monday, September 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent his best wishes to the newly elected PM who defeated Indian-origin Rishi Sunak.

Sending best wishes to his UK counterpart, PM Modi said, "Congratulations Liz Truss for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities."

Congratulations @trussliz for being chosen to be the next PM of the UK. Confident that under your leadership, the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will be further strengthened. Wish you the very best for your new role and responsibilities. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 5, 2022

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak in Conservative Party polls

Liz Truss was declared the winner of the Tory leadership election on Monday and will succeed Boris Johnson as the next Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. Truss beat Indian-origin Conservative Leader and former Treasury Chief Rishi Sunak by a massive 20,297 votes. She secured 81,326 votes while Rishi Sunak secured 60,399 votes.

With Liz Truss becoming the PM of the country, the Foreign Secretary will be the third woman Prime Minister of Britain after Margaret Thatcher and Elizabeth May. Queen Elizabeth II will formally name Truss as Prime Minister on Tuesday. September 6 at her Balmoral Castle in Scotland where she is currently vacationing instead of Buckingham Palace.

Liz Truss defeats Rishi Sunak with 57% of vote

It is important to mention that Truss won the Conservative leadership contest with 57.4 percent votes - a margin lower than any previous Tory leader chosen by the members. She received 57.4 percent of the votes as opposed to Rishi Sunak, who received 42.6 percent. Among the four Conservative party leaders elected after a ballot of the whole membership, Truss is the only one to have secured less than 60 percent of the vote.