PM Modi congratulates Norwegian counterpart on assuming office

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated his Norwegian counterpart Jonas Gahr Store on assuming the office. Modi tweeted, "Congratulations @jonasgahrstore on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Norway. I look forward to working closely with you in further strengthening India-Norway relations." Store, the leader of Norway's center-left Labor Party, leads the coalition of the left-leaning bloc. PTI KR TIR TIR

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)