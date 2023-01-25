PM Modi Congratulates Padma Awardees; 'India Cherishes Your Rich And Varied Contributions'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Padma awardees on the eve of Republic Day. He said the nation cherished their rich contribution and their efforts.

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Congratulations to those who have been conferred the Padma Awards. India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory."

List of Padma Awardees

The Padma Awards will be bestowed on 106 people who have displayed excellence in their respective fields.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, the late chief of the Samajwadi Party, has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan award in the field of public affairs. He served three terms as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and also as the Minister of Defence in the Government of India.

Zakir Hussain, the Tabla maestro, will receive the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to art.

Kumar Mangalam Birla will receive the Padma Bhushan in the field of trade and industry. He is an Indian businessman, philanthropist and chartered accountant.

In the field of social work, Sudha Murty will be conferred with the honour for her selfless contribution. She is an Indian educator, author and philanthropist and chairperson of the Infosys Foundation.

Significance of Padma Award

Padma awards are one of the highest civilian awards of the country and are conferred in three categories Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri.