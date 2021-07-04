PM Modi Congratulates Pushkar Singh Dhami As He Swears-in As New Uttarakhand CM

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami extended his gratitude towards PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda for placing faith in him and letting him hold the CM office (CMO). He was sworn in as the 10th CM of the state of Uttarakhand.

PM Narendra Modi extended his wishes to Dhami.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Pushkar Singh Dhami and his cabinet. He extended his best wishes to his team.

Congratulations to Shri @pushkardhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 4, 2021

Uttarakhand Legislature on the CM's front has never been bereft of controversies over the past. As per sources, Pushkar Singh Dhami was the frontrunner amongst the 12 names being considered to replace Rawat. A two-time legislator Dhami is considered a close aide of former CMs Tirath Singh Rawat as well as Trivendra Singh Rawat. CM Pushkar Dhami has served as the State President of the BJP youth wing BYJM. Former CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and outgoing ex-CM Tirath Singh Rawat acknowledged their alignment with the party's decision in appointing a youth dominion this time.

What did Dhami have to say about the PM's tweet?

Dhami was appreciative of PM Modi's tweet and said that with his guidance and inspiration, he would continue to make efforts to give a new impetus to the development of the state and set new standards of development and welfare in Devbhoomi.

While thanking senior party leaders, he admitted that BJP has conferred powers on a "very simple and down to earth person" to head the Uttarakhand legislature and serve the country. Pushkar Dhami said that he would optimize his position as the new Uttarakhand CM and strive to meet the expectations of the people and BJP as "mukhya sevak".

Acknowledging that he was now responsible for BJP's electoral environment in Uttarakhand ahead of polls in 2022, he said that he would earnestly carry out his responsibilities just like other party members. He mentioned how intently BJP based their trust on a candidate or a minister, while both sides reciprocate and ensure the performance of their duties.

Image Credit - Twitter