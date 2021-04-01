PM Modi Congratulates Rajinikanth For Winning Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Praises His Work

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and offered his heartiest wishes to South Indian superstar Rajinikanth for being conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. PM Modi praised the senior actor's 'body of work' that has inspired people through generations. He also wrote about the 'diverse roles' that he portrays on the screen along with his 'endearing personality' that has indeed created a mark in the hearts of the people.

Rajinikanth to be honoured with Dada Saheb Phalke award

Addressing the megastar as 'Thalaiva' in the post, (the actor is often called by that name because of his versatility, philanthropy, and highest-grossing films in the industry), PM Modi was extremely delighted to see the actor being honoured with the award. "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," he tweeted.

The news about the prestigious award was announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. Javadekar took to Twitter and announced Rajinikanth as the recipient while praising him for his contribution as an actor to the Indian cinema. "Happy to announce Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant Ji. His contribution as actor, producer, and screenwriter has been iconic," he wrote.

Javadekar in another tweet expressed his happiness of seeing the actor receiving the award while thanking the five-member jury including singers Asha Bhosle and Shankar Mahadevan, actors Mohanlal and Biswajeet, and filmmaker Subhash Ghai for unanimously selecting the actor.

Rajinikanth's career in films

The 70-year-old actor who is also a recipient of Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan in the past has a career spanning over four decades in which the actor has appeared in over 160 films. The legendary actor starred in the Bollywood remake of Sattam Oru Iruttarai, which was titled Andha Kanoon, in 1983. The film marked the southern superstar's entry into Bollywood, as it was his first-ever Bollywood movie. Some of his iconic works include Padikkadavan, Mr. Bharath, Bhagwaan Dada, Velaikaran, Guru Sishyan, Avargal, 16 Vayathinile, Aadu Puli Attam, and Gaayathri. He also has two biographies which are based on his life and career namely, The Name is Rajinikanth by Gayathri Sreekanth and Rajinikanth: The Definitive Biography by Naman Ramachandran which came out in 2008 and 2012 respectively.

