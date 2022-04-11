PM Modi Congratulates Shehbaz Sharif On Becoming Pakistan's PM; Seeks Terror-free Region

Moments after Shehbaz Sharif was sworn in as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan, PM Narendra Modi congratulated him on Monday. Taking to microblogging site Twitter, PM Modi highlighted how India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror so that there could be a focus on development challenges, and the well-being and prosperity of the people could be ensured.

The tweet of PM Modi is a very big step towards reviving India's relationship with Pakistan at the PM-level, which was at a standstill during the regime of Imran Khan. The relationship between India and Pakistan was at its lowest, with diplomatic missions of both the nations in each other’s capital functioning with bare minimum staff and without High Commissioners at the helm. The relationship had particularly turned sour with Pakistan-backed terror activities, be it Pulwama or Uri, which the PTI government under Khan refused to take responsibility for and instead made 'RSS baiting' a regular agenda, with Imran Khan going on freewheeling diatribes over the topic.

The sourness of the relationship reached its peak when the BJP-led Indian government abrogated Article 370, which granted a special status to Jammu and Kashmir in 2019. The reorganization of the State into two Union Territories prompted Khan, his Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and the rest of his government to launch a global campaign against India, that nonetheless got Pakistan nowhere.

Congratulations to H. E. Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the Prime Minister of Pakistan. India desires peace and stability in a region free of terror, so that we can focus on our development challenges and ensure the well-being and prosperity of our people. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 11, 2022

New Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif provokes on Kashmir

However, Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister delivering his first address after a unanimous election raked up Pakistan's obsession with Kashmir yet again and stressed the requirement to reignite 'Kashmir diplomacy' with India. "Neighbors are not a matter of choice, we have to live with them. Nawaz Sharif extended hands for peace to India, same Nawaz Sharif spoke about Kashmir at the UN. Imran Khan never did serious diplomacy on Kashmir. Our government wants good relations with India, but till the issue of Kashmir is resolved peaceful relations cannot happen between India and Pakistan," said Shehbaz Sharif.

His remarks come at a time when Pakistan is undergoing severe economic and political instability, coupled with soaring inflation, and mounting debts. The country has not only been isolated internationally but has also been cornered globally for its terror links, failing to take its name off the FATF grey list.