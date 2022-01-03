As over 12.3 lakh people aged between 15 and 18 years get vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called it an important step towards protecting the youth of India against COVID-19. Taking to his Twitter handle, the Prime Minister congratulated all his 'young friends' who got vaccinated, along with their parents.

"I would urge more youngsters to get vaccinated in the coming days!" PM Modi wrote on Twitter. The vaccination for 15-18-year-olds started today. The states and the Union Territories had been advised by the Centre to ensure separate vaccination centres, session sites and queue (if at same session where adult vaccination is ongoing) and separate vaccination team (if at same session site) to avoid the mixing-up of COVID-19 vaccines during the administration of vaccines.

'Well done young India,' says Health Minister

Next in the queue to congratulate 'Young India' was Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. "Well done," he wrote on his Twitter handle, adding that over 40 Lakhs between 15-18 age group received their first dose of COVID19 vaccine on the 1st day of vaccination drive for children, till 8 PM.

"This is another feather in the cap of India’s vaccination drive," he further said, with the hashtag #sabkochahiyemuft vaccine.

On December 25, the Centre announced the opening of the vaccination drive for children in the age group of 15-18 years. "The country is kickstarting the vaccination drive for kids. From January 3, 2022, Monday, kids in the age group 15-18 will be vaccinated. This will strengthen the country fight against COVID. It will also reduce the concern of school-going students and their parents," PM Modi had said while addressing the nation.

The development comes at a time when India is witnessing a surge in COVID cases. On Monday, according to the official report of Union Health and Family Welfare, the country reported 33,750 new Coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. Additionally, 10,846 recoveries and 123 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. With fresh figures, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,45,582, which accounts for less than 1% of total cases- currently at 0.42%. The daily positivity rate is at 3.84%.

