PM Modi Continues COVID-19 Reach-out To CMs; Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Among Those Called

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke to the newly elected Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K.Stalin, on the COVID-19 situation of the state. This was the fourth discussion of the Prime Minister after speaking to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur, and Madhya Pradesh CM, Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. The state of Tamil Nadu announced a complete lockdown for two weeks starting from May 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ramped up his own outreach against the virus as he has spoken to nearly 13 Chief Ministers in the last three days. Earlier in the day, CM Thackeray had thanked the Prime Minister for supporting Maharashtra amid the crisis. Reportedly, PM Modi is taking notes from all the Chief Ministers regarding the situation in the state and understanding what steps the Centre needs to take further to fight the current wave of COVID-19. He is also keeping a check of coordination between Centre and the states. It is expected for the PM to continue the discussion with states as India fights the battle.

Apart from the discussions with Chief Ministers, the Government has been taking steps to boost the fight against COVID-19 by deploying essentials including Oxygen beds, Remdesivir drugs, and other required medicines. India is currently facing a very deadly situation of the virus with a higher positivity rate and fatalities. The Government has already warned that a third wave would be inevitable unless strict changes are made and the preparations for the same has been initiated. Several foreign countries have also come forward with assistance of COVID-19 essentials to India as the country is also facing a shortage.

The reach-out had also run into controversy on Friday as Jharkhand SM Hemant Soren had attempted to mock the Prime Minister, accusing him of only talking and not listening. Soren was swiftly countered by a number of Chief Ministers including non-BJP CMs such as Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy.

COVID-19 status in Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal & Maharashtra

The state, on Friday, recorded more than 25,000 fresh COVID-19 cases taking the tally to 13.23 lakh. In last 24 hours, 197 people lost their lives which pushed the toll to 15,171. There are 1.35 lakh active COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu. It is also among the 12 states that has over one lakh active COVID-19 cases each at present, according to the central government. The capital, Chennai is reporting the highest cases with 6,738 new infections, totaling the COVID tally to 3,77,042 till Friday. It also has the highest number of fatalities with 5,081.

Meanwhile, as per Health Ministry data, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday reported 6,809 new COVID cases with 4,815 recoveries and 84 deaths. The total active cases of the state remain at 9,5423 with 5,47,447 total recoveries and 6,244 deaths. In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 15,738 new cases with 37,386 recoveries and 898 deaths taking the total active cases to 6,57,019 with 42,65,326 recoveries and 74,413 total deaths. Himachal Pradesh recorded 1,757 new COVID cases on Saturday with 2364 recoveries and 56 deaths taking the total number of active cases in the state at 29,513 with 91,600 recoveries and 1,793 deaths.