PM Modi Declares Tika Utsav From April 11-14; Answers COVID-19 Vaccination Age Bar Critics

On Thursday, PM Modi announced that a special initiative- 'Tika Utsav' will be organised in all states from April 11 to 14 to ensure the maximum vaccination coverage of people aged above 45. Chairing a meeting of the Chief Ministers amid a huge surge in novel coronavirus cases in the country, the PM stressed that there should be zero vaccine wastage during the course of this campaign. Assuring that the Centre will make available a sufficient number of vaccine doses to all states, he exhorted them to achieve optimum utilization of the inoculation capacity.

During his address, he also answered critics of the Centre's vaccination age bar. While only healthcare and frontline workers were vaccinated at government facilities in the initial phase, the inoculation drive was expanded to include people above 60 years of age and those aged above 45 years having comorbidities in the second phase. From April 1 onwards, all persons above the age of 45 can have become eligible for inoculation.

In a veiled dig at states such as Maharashtra which demanded lowering of the age criteria for vaccination, the PM opined that his government's approach was similar to developed countries. Moreover, he added that the Union government had to prioritise certain groups of the population in accordance with the availability of vaccine doses. While a total of 8,09,31,289 persons have been inoculated in Maharashtra so far, 1,08,77,932 of them have received the second dose of the vaccine too.

PM Modi remarked, "11th April is the birth anniversary of Jyotiba Phule and 14th April is the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar. Can we organize a Tika Utsav in all our states from April 11-14? Can we create an atmosphere for 'Tika Utsav'? By running a special campaign, we should vaccinate the maximum number of eligible people. There should be zero wastage on these 4 days. This will also increase our vaccination capacity. We should ensure optimum utilization of our vaccination capacity. You can increase the number of vaccination centres." READ | Chidambaram backs MVA govt over 'vaccine shortage' charge; takes on Union Health Minister

"India has not devised different vaccination criteria from the most developed countries that have all the facilities. All of you are educated persons, please consider this. Work is going for the development of new vaccines, enhancing vaccine manufacturing capacity. You know that a certain number of vaccines are manufactured. Factories cannot come up overnight. We have to prioritize as per the availability. The idea that we will get results if we give all the vaccine stock to one state is not correct. We have to manage it taking into consideration the entire country," the PM added.

11 à¤…à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ˆà¤² à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨à¤¿ à¤œà¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤¤à¤¿à¤¬à¤¾ à¤«à¥à¤²à¥‡ à¤œà¥€ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤¨à¥à¤®-à¤œà¤¯à¤‚à¤¤à¥€ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤²à¥‡à¤•à¤° 14 à¤…à¤ªà¥à¤°à¥ˆà¤², à¤¬à¤¾à¤¬à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤¹à¥‡à¤¬ à¤•à¥€ à¤œà¤¨à¥à¤®-à¤œà¤¯à¤‚à¤¤à¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¬à¥€à¤š à¤¹à¤® à¤¸à¤­à¥€ 'à¤Ÿà¥€à¤•à¤¾ à¤‰à¤¤à¥à¤¸à¤µ' à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤à¤‚à¥¤



à¤à¤• à¤µà¤¿à¤¶à¥‡à¤· à¤…à¤­à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤¨ à¤šà¤²à¤¾à¤•à¤° à¤œà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ à¤¸à¥‡ à¤œà¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¦à¤¾ Eligible à¤²à¥‹à¤—à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‹ à¤µà¥ˆà¤•à¥à¤¸à¥€à¤¨à¥‡à¤Ÿ à¤•à¤°à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ pic.twitter.com/Xk6V9z1ECZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

