PM Modi Dedicates 35 Crop Varieties To Nation, Bats For Alliance Of Farmers & Scientists

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday, September 28, launched 35 varieties of crops developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) that comprise special traits to address the issue of malnutrition and climate change. He also inaugurated the newly constructed campus of the National Institute of Biotic Stress Tolerance, Raipur. Some of the crop varieties include a drought-tolerant variety of chickpea, wilt and sterility mosaic resistant pigeon pea, early maturing variety of soybean, disease-resistant varieties of rice, and biofortified varieties of wheat, pearl millet, maize and chickpea, quinoa, buckwheat, winged bean, and faba bean.

Speaking at a video conference organised by ICAR institutes, PM Modi said, "For the past 6-7 years, science and technology are being used on a priority basis to solve the challenges related to agriculture. Our focus is very high on more nutritious seeds, adapted to new conditions, especially in changing climates".

Briefing on the problems caused due to the emergence of new types of pests, and diseases, PM Modi stated that this will be a bigger threat to the health of humans and livestock, which eventually will affect the crops. He added, "Therefore, intensive research on these aspects is necessary".

Referring to the locust attack of last year, Narendra Modi said, "We have witnessed the locust attack that occurred in the various state of India when the country was fighting the deadly coronavirus".

'Science and Agriculture must go hand in hand'

Citing the importance of science and technology in the development of the agriculture sector, PM Modi said, "When science, government, and society work together, its result will be better. Such an alliance of farmers and scientists will increase the strength of the country in dealing with new challenges. It is now necessary to develop millets and other grains further with solutions from science and research. The purpose is that they can be grown in different parts of the country, according to different needs". PM Modi stated that the traditional form of farming must be followed along with the adaptation of modern technology.

'Agriculture sector must be protected for further development'

The prime minister stressed that when the agriculture sector is secured and protected, the development of the same becomes rapid. Citing some of the initiatives taken by the government to farmers, he informed that over 11 crore soil health cards have been given to farmers in different phases to protect their land. And over 100 irrigation projects discussed over the years will be implemented to provide water security to the farmers. PM Modi said, "To protect crops from diseases, new varieties of seeds were given to farmers for higher yield".

