PM Modi dedicates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants To Nation Under PM CARES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants developed under PM CARES across 35 states and Union Territories (UTs) at an event at AIIMS Rishikesh on Thursday. The event was attended by Uttarakhand Governor Gurmeet Singh, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. With the commissioning of these 35 PSA oxygen plants, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) stated that all districts in the country will now have PSA oxygen plants.

Under PM-CARES, a total of 1,224 PSA oxygen plants have been funded around the country, with over 1,100 units having been commissioned and producing over 1,750 MT of oxygen per day. More than 7,000 people have been trained in the operation and maintenance of these plants. They include an embedded Internet of Things (IoT) gadget that allows for real-time monitoring of their operation and performance via a centralised online gateway, according to PMO. According to a press release, the initiative to commission a PSA oxygen plant in each district of the country was completed despite complicated hurdles such as steep regions, islands, and terrain with challenging terrain.

“Till 6-7 years ago, only a few states had the facility of AIIMS, today work is being done to take AIIMS to every state. We are moving fast from 6 AIIMS to build a strong network of 22 AIIMS It is also the goal of the government that there must be at least one medical college in every district of the country: PM Modi”

Pushkar Singh Dhami, CM of Uttarakhand took to Twitter and wrote, "The establishment of this plant at AIIMS, Rishikesh will provide great convenience to the people of the state and nearby areas. It is a prayer to Baba Kedar that Modi ji should keep the nation on the path of development in this way. #PMCares4Uttarakhand".

PM Modi completes 20 years in public service

On Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will hold a series of activities to commemorate Narendra Modi's two decades of continuous service in public office. Modi, the Prime Minister, was sworn in as Gujarat's chief minister in 2001, and he has now served in the public sector for twenty years, seven of which have been in the Prime Minister's Office. The BJP plans to mark the anniversary with a series of events, including public awareness campaigns regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's public service and cleanliness programmes in keeping with the Prime Minister's Swachh Bharat agenda.

