PM Modi Dedicates Renovated Jallianwala Bagh Smarak To India; Marks 102 Years Of Massacre

As the Jallianwala Bagh massacre marked 102 years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday dedicated a renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh Smarak to the nation through video conferencing. Besides this, the Prime Minister also inaugurated museum galleries developed at the Smarak. This virtual event was also attended by Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre, also known as the Amritsar massacre, took place on April 13, 1919. A large but peaceful crowd had gathered at the Jallianwala Bagh in Amritsar, Punjab, to protest against the arrest of pro-Indian independence leaders Dr Saifuddin Kitchlu and Dr Satya Pal.

While addressing the program, PM Modi said that dreams of those innocent boys, girls, sisters and brothers, who lost their lives in this massacre are still visible in the bullet marks on the walls of the Jallianwala Bagh. He said, "That Shaheedi well, where the love of countless mothers and sisters was snatched away, their lives were snatched away, we are remembering them all today."

While offering his salutations to the brave land of Punjab and to the holy soil of Jallianwala Bagh, PM Modi saluted those children of India in whom all limits of inhumanity were crossed to extinguish the flame of freedom burning within them. Remarking that those 10 minutes of April 13, 1919, became the saga of India's freedom struggle, the Prime Minister said that the citizens of the country are able to celebrate freedom today because of this.

In such a situation, renovating the look of Jallianwala Bagh Memorial in the 75th year of Independence is an opportunity of great inspiration for India, he added. PM said that Jallianwala Bagh is the place that gave courage to countless revolutionaries, sacrificers, fighters like Sardar Udham Singh, Sardar Bhagat Singh to sacrifice their life for the freedom of India.

Stating that it is not right for any country to ignore such horrors of its past, the Prime Minister said that India now decided to observe August 14 of every year as 'Vaibhajan Vibhishika Memorial Day'. Asserting that India has also seen another horror like Jallianwala Bagh at the time of partition, he said that the hard-working and lively people of Punjab have been the biggest victims of partition. "We still feel the pain of what happened at that time of partition in every corner of India and especially in the families of Punjab," PM Narendra Modi added.

PM Modi said, "Today India comes forward with full capacity to help Indians outside. It was experienced in the COVID pandemic and AFGHANISTAN Crisis as well. Under Operation Dev Shakti Indians are brought from Afghanistan, we have challenges in front of us, but the Guru blessing is also with us."

Remembering the role of India’s tribal community in the freedom struggle, the PM said they played a major role in the freedom struggle but their sacrifices didn’t find mention in history books to the extent they deserve. “Work is in progress on museums to showcase the struggle of Aadiwasi freedom fighters in 9 states of the country,” he added. He also said that India’s first interactive gallery is being constructed in UP’s Allahabad, which will be dedicated to Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Hundreds of people were killed by British troops on this day in 1919 as they fired indiscriminately on an unarmed gathering of thousands who had assembled in Jallianwala Bagh amid nationwide protests against the Rowlatt Act which had extended wartime repressive measures. According to British government records, 379 people including men, women, and children were killed while 1,200 were wounded in the firing. Other sources place the number of dead at well over 1,000.

