PM Modi Deeply Grieved By Firozabad Accident, Condoles Families Of Victims

The Prime Minister's Office on Wednesday wrote about the accident on the Agra-Lucknow highway on Thursday evening. Reacting to the incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has offered condolences to the families of the deceased and wished the injured a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tweet roughly translates to "The road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway in Uttar Pradesh has caused deep grief. Many passengers have lost their lives in this accident. My condolences to the families of the victims in this hour of grief. Those who have been injured in the accident, I wish them a speedy recovery."

उत्तर प्रदेश के आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेसवे पर हुई सड़क दुर्घटना से गहरा दुख पहुंचा है। इस हादसे में कई यात्रियों को अपनी जान गंवानी पड़ी है। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ हैं। हादसे में जो घायल हुए हैं, मैं उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 13, 2020

READ | UP: 13 killed, 31 injured in bus-truck collision on Agra-Firozabad Expressway

UP CM Adityanath prays for those killed in Firozabad accident

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the government authorities to provide the best medical attention to those who were injured in the accident on the Agra-Lucknow highway.

फिरोजाबाद में आगरा-लखनऊ एक्सप्रेस-वे पर डबल डेकर बस की दुर्घटना बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को शांति और परिजनों को इस दुःख से उबरने की शक्ति दें।



दुर्घटना में घायलों की समुचित चिकित्सा के लिए संबंधित अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए गए हैं। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 13, 2020

READ | UP CM Adityanath prays for those killed in Firozabad double-decker bus highway accident

Agra-Firozabad Expressway accident

A truck collided with a tourist bus on the Agra-Firozabad Expressway on the Etawah-Firozabad border on Wednesday evening, February 13. At least 13 people have been killed and 31 injured.

The police stated that the bus had at least 40 to 45 passengers on board. The sleeper bus was going from Delhi to Motihari (Bihar). The double-decker bus hit the container truck from behind.

While speaking to news agency ANI, Dr. Vishwa Deepak, Medical Officer, Emergency Ward said, "At least 31 injured patients have been admitted to the hospital and 13 were brought dead."

READ | Bus accident in northern India kills at least 14, hurts 35

READ | Gujarat: Four labourers, minor boy killed in pickup van accident