PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Interact Virtually With First Batch Of Agniveers

In a big moral boost for Aginveers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh on Monday interacted with the first batch of the young warriors who joined the address virtually from different regimental centres of defence forces.

Several Agniveers who are undergoing training under the Agnipath scheme attended the joint address of PM Modi and Rajnath Singh, from training centres including from Signals Centre in Goa, Sikh Regiment Centre, Armed Corps, Madras Regiment Centre, Kumaon Centre in Ranikhet and 14 Gurkha Centre in Subathu. It is pertinent to mention the virtual interaction with the Agniveers, the Raksha Mantri was seen along with the chiefs of all three forces and Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan.

Training of the first batch of Agniveers begins

The training of the first batch of some 25,000 personnel below officer rank (PBOR) recruited as Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme has begun at various service training centres across India in January. A total of 19,000 Agniveers were shortlisted for the Indian Army, while 3,000 each for the Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. The training involves both Basic and Advanced Military programmes that have been curated to a standard of 24 to 31 weeks.

Notably, after completing the six-month training, the Agniveers will serve for the next 3.5 years. Post the completion of the four-year period, one-fourth or 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be re-employed for 15 more years on the basis of their merit, intent and the requirements of the organisation. The rest of the recruited Agniveers or 75 percent would be compensated with a retirement package called ‘Seva Nidhi’. The Agnipath recruitment scheme basically tries to combine the key elements of experience and youth to recruit PBOR.