PM Modi 'delighted' As Srinagar Joins UNESCO Creative Cities Network 2021

After Jammu and Kashmir's summer capital, Srinagar was added to UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN), Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is delighted and called it a fitting recognition for the vibrant ethos of Srinagar. PM Modi also congratulated the people of J&K.

PM Modi tweeted, "Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

Delighted that beautiful Srinagar joins the @UNESCO Creative Cities Network (UCCN) with a special mention for its craft and folk art. It is a fitting recognition for the vibrant cultural ethos of Srinagar. Congratulations to the people of Jammu and Kashmir. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2021

Srinagar added to UNESCO's Network of Creative Cities

Srinagar was among the 49 cities globally to join United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) Creative Cities Network on Monday. The 49 cities were added to the network of 246 cities after being designated by UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, in recognition of "their commitment to placing culture and creativity at the heart of their development and to sharing knowledge and good practices."

Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu called it great news for Srinagar city. Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed it as the ultimate recognition for artisans and weavers of Jammu and Kashmir.

According to a release posted on the UNESCO site, the UCCN has 295 cities in 90 nations that invest in culture and creativity crafts and the folk ark, film, design, gastronomy, media arts, literature and music to advance sustainable urban development.

While Indian National Commission for Cooperation with UNESCO had recommended Gwalior and Srinagar for inclusion in the coveted list, only J&K's summer capital made it. Meanwhile, Hyderabad and Mumbai are already in the network, having been added in October 2019.

Image: Twitter/@ImranNissar2, PTI