PM Modi Delivers Point-by-point MSP, APMC & Contract Farming Assurance; Slams Opposition

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke about the "beneficial provisions" of the new farm laws during his virtual address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh as part of a state-level programme. PM Modi's address comes at a time when thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for the last 23 days to press for repeal of the Centre's new farm laws. PM Modi assured the farmers that the MSP will continue and it won't end while he also attacked the Opposition for treating the farmers for their vote bank.

"Farmers from various parts of Madhya Pradesh have joined us today digitally. I welcome them all. Today in this programme, we are transferring Rs 1,600 crores into the bank accounts of 35 lakh farmers. No middlemen and no commission are involved here. Technology has made it possible," PM Modi said in his opening remarks. He also spoke about the benefits of Kisan credit cards.

'Farm laws not introduced overnight': PM Modi

Speaking about the farm laws, the Prime Minister said the legislations have not been introduced "overnight." "Over the last 20-30 years, central government and state governments had detailed discussions on these reforms. Agriculture experts, economists and progressive farmers have been demanding reforms in the agriculture sector. In the past 6 years, over government has taken important steps for the welfare of our farmers," PM Modi said.

#LIVE | The farm reforms are the same ones that have been stated and desired by all; the parties opposing it are troubled because what they weren't able to do, Modi has done. I appeal to these parties, take all the credit, let the farmers progress: PM Modi https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/8NCFJXvxUo — Republic (@republic) December 18, 2020

Attacking the Opposition for treating the farmers' as a "vote-bank, PM Modi said, "Farmers of the country should demand answers from the people who promised these reforms in their manifestos. They kept collecting votes from them but did not implement the reforms they promised. They just kept delaying things as farmers were not in their priority list. The reforms we brought in are no different from the ones they promised."

यानि हमारी सरकार ने न सिर्फ MSP में वृद्धि की, बल्कि ज्यादा मात्रा में किसानों से उनकी अपज को MSP पर खरीदा है।



इसका सबसे बड़ा लाभ ये हुआ है कि किसानों के खाते में पहले के मुकाबले कहीं ज्यादा पैसा पहुंचा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2020

'MSP won't end': Prime Minister assures farmers

PM Modi then requested all the political parties with folded hands and told them to "keep all the credit for these laws." "I'm giving credit to all your old election manifestos. I just want ease in the life of farmers, I want their progress and want modernity in agriculture," the Prime Minister said. He said that the political parties should stop misguiding farmers. "It's been 6-7 months since Farm laws were implemented. But now suddenly, games are being played to plough one's own political land through a web of lies," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the Swaminathan Committee report is a great proof of how ruthless the people talking about farmers are. The report came, but these people kept pressing the recommendations of the Swaminathan Committee for eight years, he said. He said that his government considered the farmers as "annadatta" and that is why implemented the recommendations of the report and gave an MSP of one and a half times of cost to the farmers.

#LIVE | The work of implementing the Swaminathan committee reforms, we only did. If we wanted to remove MSP, why would we implement the Swaminathan committee reforms?: PM Modi https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/cadmP7awoT — Republic (@republic) December 18, 2020

"Those who have started this movement in the name of farmers, when they had a chance to run the government or become part of the government, what they did back then, the country needs to remember. Today, I want to bring their deeds in front of countrymen and farmers. I assure every farmer of the country that like how MSP was given earlier, it will continue to be given in the same way. MSP will not be stopped, nor will it end," PM Modi said.

PM Modi on the benefits of amendment in the APMC act

Speaking about the amendment in the APMC act, PM Modi said that the government has given the farmers a new option. "In the new law, we have only said that whether the farmer sells in the market or outside, it will be on his will. Now, where the farmer will get the benefit, he will sell his produce," PM Modi said.

#LIVE | Earlier, farmers were told they could only sell their produce at a designated mandi. Now, the only change we've made is that the farmer can sell at the mandi, or somewhere else also; Seeing gain, farmers have already started doing this: PM Modi https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/Fy0gx8lWCC — Republic (@republic) December 18, 2020

नए कानून के बाद एक भी मंडी बंद नहीं हुई है।



फिर क्यों ये झूठ फैलाया जा रहा है?



सच्चाई तो ये है कि हमारी सरकार APMC को आधुनिक बनाने पर, उनके कंप्यूटरीकरण पर 500 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा खर्च कर रही है।



फिर ये APMC बंद किए जाने की बात कहां से आ गई: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2020

The third big lie about new agricultural reforms is being spread is regarding the farming agreement. "Is there anything new in the farming agreement in the country? No. The farming agreements has been in operation in our country for years. In the farming agreement, the deal is regarding only crops or products. The land remains with the farmer, the agreement and the land have nothing to do with each other," he said.

अभी किसी ने मुझे एक अखबार की रिपोर्ट भेजी 8 मार्च 2019 की।



इसमें पंजाब की कांग्रेस सरकार, किसानों और एक मल्टीनेशनल कंपनी के बीच 800 करोड़ रुपए के फार्मिंग एग्रीमेंट का जश्न मना रही है।



पंजाब के किसान की खेती में ज्यादा निवेश हो, ये हमारी सरकार के लिए खुशी की ही बात है: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 18, 2020

#LIVE | In our country, for years, farming agreements have been going on. Someone sent me a news report from 2019 where Punjab's Congress govt was welcoming a Rs 800 crore agreement with a multinational: PM Modi to farmers - https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/BfzNBpKXbi — Republic (@republic) December 18, 2020

PM Modi said that even after all the things he spoke and the efforts of his government, if the farmers have any doubts over the laws, the Centre is ready to humbly address their concerns. He also said that he will address the issue in detail on December 25 -- The birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee

The MP government had organised a state-level 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen district, wherein Chief Minister Shivraj Singh transferred the relief amount of Rs 1,600 crore into the bank accounts of nearly 35.50 lakh farmers for the damaged Kharif crops. Nearly 20,000 farmers participated in the state-level programme in Raisen.

The farmers are protesting against the recently enacted Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

WATCH PM MODI'S FULL ADDRESS HERE:



