PM Modi Delves Into History Of Democracy In India, Cites 12th Century's 'Anubhava Mantapa'

While speaking on the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the new Parliament building, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday remarked that the concept of 'democracy' and a 'parliament' in India could be traced back as far as the 10th century. "In the world, Magna Carta which was written in the 13th century is discussed a lot, it is considered as the foundation of democracy. But before Magna Carta, in the 12th century, Bhagwan Basweshwar's Anubhava Mantapa was already in existence. In Anubhava Mantapa not only was a Parliament system established but its working was also put in place."

"Bhagwan Basweshwar had said that this Anubhava Mantapa is a 'Jan Sabha' which will help in the progress of the citizens, encouraging people to work together to achieve this system. Anubhava Mantapa was a form of democracy. Even before this near Chennai there was a historic village which in the 10th century has writings in Tamil. Descriptions in detail of a panchayat system. Each village was categorized into wards, and representatives were sent in Maha Sabha just like what happens today," he added.

Features of the New Parliament building

The new Parliament Complex will have an area of 64,500 square metres. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India's democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas, and ample parking space.

In the new building, the Lok Sabha chamber will have a seating capacity for 888 members, while the Rajya Sabha will have 384 seats for members. The Lok Sabha chamber will have an option to increase its sitting capacity to 1,224 members during joint sessions.

This has been done keeping in mind the future increase in the number of members for the two houses. At present, Lok Sabha has a sanctioned strength of 543 members and Rajya Sabha 245. In September this year, Tata Projects Limited won the bid to construct the new Parliament building. The new building will be constructed close to the existing one under the Central Vista redevelopment project.

The existing Parliament House building will be suitably retro-fitted to provide more functional spaces for parliamentary events to ensure its usage along with the new building.

