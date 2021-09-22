PM Modi Departs For US Visit; 1st In-person QUAD Leaders' Summit, UNGA Address On Agenda

The Prime Minister's office on Wednesday, September 22 has issued a departure statement ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit to the United States. The Prime Minister in his statement has said that he has been invited by US President Joe Biden. During his visit, PM Modi will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with Biden, the statement.

In addition, both leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest. In addition, PM Modi will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris and discuss opportunities for cooperation between the two countries, mainly focusing on science and technology.

During my visit to US between Sept 22-25, I will review India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Joe Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest: PM Narendra Modi before departing for US

PM Modi to participate in Quad Leaders’ Summit

Another major highlight of Prime Minister Modi's visit would be the Quad Leaders' Summit. PM Modi will attend the first-ever in-person meeting of the four Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) leaders. He will be joined by President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia, and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

"The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region," said PM Modi in his departure statement.

Will also participate in the Quad with President @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. We will take stock of outcomes of Summit in March. I will also address UNGA focusing on the global challenges.

The Prime Minister will take stock of the bilateral relations and discuss regional and global issues with Scott Morrison and Yoshihide Suga during his visit. Moreover, PM Modi is also set to address the United Nations General Assembly and talk about the COVID-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change, and other important issues.

'Occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with US': PM Modi

Concluding his statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi informed that his visit is an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA. In addition, it also aims to consolidate relations with India's strategic partners - Japan and Australia, he said.