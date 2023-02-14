'PM Modi Deserves All The Accolades': Home Minister Amit Shah On India's G20 Presidency

Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, in an interview with ANI, spoke about India's ongoing Group of Twenty (G20) presidency and addressed allegations about the opportunity being used by the ruling party for domestic purposes. Shah pointed out the government's push to get every local body involved in this unique opportunity and said that every state was part of India's G20 presidency.

The Home Minister was referring to the G20 meetings that have already been held in India and are scheduled to be held around the subcontinent until the main Heads of State Summit in September. India is hosting almost 200 meetings across different sectors in more than 20 locations in the country during its presidency.

Addressing allegations that India's G20 presidency was being used by the ruling party for a stronger electoral push in states that would go to polls this year, Home Minister Shah said that it was a basic rule of marketing that a product would run in the long term if it is good and G20 is such a product that should be projected "gaaje baaje ke saath" (pomp and grandeur).

"Why should every party worker of the BJP not proudly present PM Modi's work in front of the entire country and the world? The initiatives taken to take the country ahead in the last 75 years and the success achieved, should be presented with pride in front of the country and the world. This is not only honouring the Prime Minister but the entire country," said Amit Shah.

G20's credit will go to PM Modi: Shah

The Home Minister said that it was natural that credit for a successful G20 summit would go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shah addressed a query that the PM was getting the credit for India's G20 presidency. "The way the Prime Minister has organised the event, the whole world is watching with surprise. Other counties (during their presidency) have not been able to take G20 series of meetings outside four-five cities but we have given a chance to every state and not a single state or union territory is left out in this big country. It is a big achievement and a lot of preparation goes into it," Shah added.

"So, why not. If India got the leadership of G20 under PM Modi and if the summit is organised successfully and with aplomb, then PM Modi should get the credit?," Shah asserted. Should the opposition get it? Obviously, the credit will go to PM Modi," the Home Minister said.

Speaking during the interview, Amit Shah said that the visitors would take home the message of India's diversity, its culture and variety in terms of food, dress and language.

India's G20 Presidency

The 18th edition of G20 is being presided over by India after it took charge from Indonesia commencing December 1, 2022. India is now responsible for setting the G20 agenda until it passes the presidency to Brazil late this year. The G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be the last event of the year-long forum and it will take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation representing around 85 percent of the global GDP, over 75 per cent of the worldwide trade, and about two-thirds of the world population.

The permanent G20 members comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US, as well as the European Union.

G20 does not have a permanent secretariat. The Presidency is supported by the Troika – previous, current and incoming Presidency nations. During India’s Presidency, the troika will comprise Indonesia, India and Brazil, respectively. After the end of the final summit in September, India will pass on the presidency to Brazil and its leader.