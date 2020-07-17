PM Modi At ECOSOC Details India's Progress; From Development To Protecting The Environment

Delivering the keynote address at the valedictory session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council on Friday, PM Modi elaborated on India's initiatives pertaining to development, environment and disaster response. The theme was 'Multilateralism after COVID19: What kind of UN do we need at the 75th anniversary'. He stressed the significance of the use of technology for financial inclusion, the food security scheme, the housing programme and the Ayushmann Bharat scheme.

Moreover, he explained the country's success in reducing carbon emissions, usage of single-use plastic and setting up the International Solar Alliance. According to the PM, India has swiftly responded to combat any disaster including earthquakes, cyclones, Ebola, the COVID-19 crisis, etc. At this juncture, he added that India had provided assistance to 150 countries in the joint fight against the novel coronavirus.

Read: CBSE Results 2020: PM Modi Congratulates Students, Says 'Live Life To The Fullest'

Speaking at the High-Level Segment of ECOSOC. https://t.co/BYh60MU7Ku — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 17, 2020

Financial inclusion

"We have leveraged the power of technology for financial inclusion. This is based on the trinity of an identity number, a bank account and a mobile connection for everyone. It has allowed us to make Direct Benefit Transfer of 150 billion dollars to over 700 million persons."

Housing for all

"Our food security program reached 830 million citizens. Our housing for all program will ensure that every Indian will have a safe and secure head over his/her roof by 2022 when India completes 75 years as an independent nation. By then, 40 million new homes will have been made under this programme more than the total number of households in many countries."

Read: PM Modi Urges Youth To Read Tamil Classic 'Tirukkural'

Health scheme

"Today, our Ayushmann Bharat scheme is the world's largest health protection programme covering 500 million individuals. In the fight against COVID-19, our grassroots health system is helping India achieve one of the best recovery rates in the world. We are also on track to remove TB by 2025. Other developing countries can learn from the scale of India's developing programmes and for the technologies and innovations, we have deployed. It is this realization that underpins India's own development partnership with the global South."

Responsibility towards the environment

"Over the last few years, we have reduced 38 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. This was achieved by electrifying our villages, providing clean cooking fuel to millions of households and introduction of energy-efficient measures. We have set a target to install 450 GW of renewable energy and restore 26 million of degraded land by 2030. We launched one of the biggest campaigns for cleanliness and discouraged the use of single-use plastic. Our initiative to set up the International Solar Alliance was a practical manifestation of climate action."

Disaster response

"Similarly, the Coalition of Disaster Resistance Infrastructure brings together all relevant stakeholders for a comprehensive approach. Be it earthquakes, cyclones, Ebola crisis, or any other natural or man-made crisis, India has responded with speed and solidarity. In our joint fight against COVID-19, we have extended medical and other assistance to 150 countries. We also created a SAARC COVID Emergency Fund in our neighbourhood."

Read: Amid PM Modi's 'Make In India' Initiative, BJP MP Launches 'Swadeshi Rakhi' Campaign

Read: 'Deeply Disturbed' Devegowda Appeals To PM Modi To Pay Attention To Assam Floods