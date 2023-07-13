PM Modi Dials Amit Shah From Paris, Delhi Flood Crisis To Be Under Control Within 24 Hours

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Home Minister Amit Shah from Paris about the prevailing flood situation in New Delhi. As per sources, Shah has assured PM Modi that he would get matters under control within 24 hours.

The National Capital has witnessed flooding in low-lying areas, particularly along the banks of the Yamuna which has hit a water level not witnessed for over three decades. This comes days after Delhi itself witnessed its highest rainfall in a day in recent memory, with some claiming a 40-year record had been breached.

While subsequent days have witnessed comparatively less rainfall in the capital itself, the same isn't the case with neighbouring states. As a result, dams and barrages in the vicinity have had to release copious amounts of water, flooding the Yamuna and hence Delhi.

The water flow from the Hathnikund barrage in Haryana into the Yamuna river, normally in the news for being too polluted or too dry, has caused a political war of words also to break out. The Haryana government has defended the action, saying that not doing so would lead to a bigger crisis.

Although the Yamuna water level remained stable for three hours on Thursday, it started rising again to reach 208.66 by 7 pm, three metres above the danger mark of 205.33 metres.

As a result of the floods, schools and colleges in Delhi will remain shut till July 16, as will popular tourist attractions like the historic Red Fort. The entry of heavy goods vehicles deployed in non-essential services has also been banned.

Over 20,000 people have been evacuated to relief camps, while the NDRF has been deployed with inflatable boats and other equipment to assist in any rescue efforts.

The Prime Minister is in France for a high-profile 36-hour visit during which he'll be the chief guest at the annual Bastille Day parade. He will return to India via the UAE.