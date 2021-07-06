PM Modi Dials Dalai Lama, Wishes Spiritual Leader Long And Healthy Life On 86th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso a long and healthy life as he turned 86. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister informed that he spoke to Dali Lama on phone to convert greetings on his 86th birthday.

Spoke on phone to His Holiness the @DalaiLama to convey greetings on his 86th birthday. We wish him a long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 6, 2021

Political leaders wish Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday

Besides PM Modi, other political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh along with many others wished Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that on behalf of his fellow India, he wishes Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We consider ourselves fortunate to be inculcating your values in our Delhi government school students through the medium of Happiness Curriculum."

On behalf of all my fellow Indians, wishing His Holiness the 14th @DalaiLama on his 86th birthday. We consider ourselves fortunate to be inculcating your values in our Delhi government school students through the medium of Happiness Curriculum. pic.twitter.com/WftjiUzb6C — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 6, 2021

Warm Birthday greetings to His Holiness @DalaiLama.



Greetings to all on 'World Tibet Day'. pic.twitter.com/7ZIJxnyldb — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 6, 2021

Birthday greetings to the Spiritual leader, 14th @DalaiLama of Tibet. May you be blessed with good health and long life. — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) July 6, 2021

Birthday greetings to His Holiness @DalaiLama ji. His journey, calm composure and teachings inspire millions. Prayers for a long and healthy life.



Pic: @himachalcricket Stadium, Dharamshala HP pic.twitter.com/hoiayzvmqz — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 6, 2021

Warm wishes to His Holiness the 14th @Dalailama on his 86th birthday. Let us all follow his teachings of compassion & caring for others and make the world a better place. We pray for His Holiness’s good health and long life. pic.twitter.com/jG9kET9laH — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 6, 2021

Taking note of PM Modi's tweet, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Prime Minister to send a message to China by meeting the Dalai Lama. Taking to Twitter, Asaduddin Owaisi said that it would send a strong message to China if he will meet HH Dalai Lama in person.

Very good, sir! But it would have sent a strong message to China had you met HH Dalai Lama in person https://t.co/gtjOwW58GB — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 6, 2021

Dalai Lama wants to spend rest of his life reviving Indian wisdom

As the Tibetan spiritual leader thanked everyone, who wished him, he also said that he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change. In a virtual address, the Dalai Lama said that he had “taken full advantage of India’s freedom and religious harmony” ever since he became a refugee. ” I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge,” he said.

Dalai Lama said, “I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values — not dependent on religion — such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence),” he said. Saying that he will remain committed to non-violence and compassion till death, the Dalai Lama added, “This is my offering to my friends. All my brothers and sisters should keep these two things in mind—non-violence and compassion. On my birthday, this is my gift.”

The Dalai Lama’s birthday had always been one of the biggest events for the Tibetan community in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. However, this year, the birthday celebrations were muted due to the pandemic. The Kashag (Cabinet) — the highest executive office of the Central Tibetan Administration — has also asked people not to hold any congregations.

(Image: PTI, AP)