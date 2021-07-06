Last Updated:

PM Modi Dials Dalai Lama, Wishes Spiritual Leader Long And Healthy Life On 86th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other political leaders on Tuesday wished the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso, long and healthy life as he turned 86.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday wished his Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama, Tenzin Gyatso a long and healthy life as he turned 86. Taking to his official Twitter handle, the Prime Minister informed that he spoke to Dali Lama on phone to convert greetings on his 86th birthday. 

Political leaders wish Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday

Besides PM Modi, other political leaders including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh along with many others wished Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday. 

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that on behalf of his fellow India, he wishes Dalai Lama on his 86th birthday. Taking to his official Twitter handle, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We consider ourselves fortunate to be inculcating your values in our Delhi government school students through the medium of Happiness Curriculum."

Taking note of PM Modi's tweet, AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi urged the Prime Minister to send a message to China by meeting the Dalai Lama. Taking to Twitter, Asaduddin Owaisi said that it would send a strong message to China if he will meet HH Dalai Lama in person. 

Dalai Lama wants to spend rest of his life reviving Indian wisdom

As the Tibetan spiritual leader thanked everyone, who wished him, he also said that he would continue to serve humanity and combat climate change. In a virtual address, the Dalai Lama said that he had “taken full advantage of India’s freedom and religious harmony” ever since he became a refugee. ” I want to assure you that for the rest of my life I am committed to reviving ancient Indian knowledge,” he said.

Dalai Lama said, “I really appreciate the Indian concept of secular values — not dependent on religion — such as honesty, karuna (compassion) and ahimsa (non-violence),” he said. Saying that he will remain committed to non-violence and compassion till death, the Dalai Lama added, “This is my offering to my friends. All my brothers and sisters should keep these two things in mind—non-violence and compassion. On my birthday, this is my gift.”

The Dalai Lama’s birthday had always been one of the biggest events for the Tibetan community in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala. However, this year, the birthday celebrations were muted due to the pandemic. The Kashag (Cabinet) — the highest executive office of the Central Tibetan Administration — has also asked people not to hold any congregations.

