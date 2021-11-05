Last Updated:

PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM To Take Stock Of Situation After Powerful Earthquake Hits Dwarka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, dialed Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation that arose in the state due to a recent earthquake.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Narendra Modi

Image: BhupendraPatel.ANI/PIB 


Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, dialed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation that arose in the state due to a recent earthquake, as reported by ANI. On 4 November, a powerful quake of magnitude 5.0 hit Dwarka as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As of now, no casualties or damage to property have been reported but the situation is being monitored. It is pertinent to note that the state of Gujarat is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Himalayan collision zone- where the Indo-Australian tectonic plate slides under Eurasian.

Later, the CM's office said, "'The CM informed him (PM Modi) that the tremor has caused no damage to property or loss of life in any part of Gujarat and the administration is fully vigilant.'' 

Powerful earthquake hits Gujarat 

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the NCS. The depth of the quake was 10 km. As of now, no surface damage or loss of life has been reported. The NCS informed, "An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm."

READ | PM Modi 'privileged' to celebrate Diwali with India's Forces: 'Not as PM, but as family'

(Image: BhupendraPatel.ANI/PIB )

READ | Breaking News Live: PM Modi to visit Kedarnath, to unveil Adi Guru Shankaracharya statue
READ | Earthquake of magnitude 5.0 hits Gujarat's Dwarka
READ | Gujarat man held over seizure of Rs 4-crore heroin at Mumbai cargo complex
READ | Guj: Elderly couple murdered at home in Ahmedabad
Tags: Narendra Modi, Gujarat earthquake, Bhupendra Patel
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND