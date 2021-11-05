PM Modi Dials Gujarat CM To Take Stock Of Situation After Powerful Earthquake Hits Dwarka

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, dialed Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel to take stock of the situation that arose in the state due to a recent earthquake, as reported by ANI. On 4 November, a powerful quake of magnitude 5.0 hit Dwarka as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS). As of now, no casualties or damage to property have been reported but the situation is being monitored. It is pertinent to note that the state of Gujarat is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Himalayan collision zone- where the Indo-Australian tectonic plate slides under Eurasian.

Later, the CM's office said, "'The CM informed him (PM Modi) that the tremor has caused no damage to property or loss of life in any part of Gujarat and the administration is fully vigilant.''

Powerful earthquake hits Gujarat

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Dwarka, Gujarat on Thursday, informed the NCS. The depth of the quake was 10 km. As of now, no surface damage or loss of life has been reported. The NCS informed, "An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richer Scale hit 223 km north northwest of Dwarka, Gujarat today at 3:15 pm."

(Image: BhupendraPatel.ANI/PIB )