Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is recuperating well from COVID-19, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In a telephonic conversation, the leaders reviewed important issues and also discussed global developments before PM Modi showed keenness to welcome Bennett's visit to India to continue discussions on various issues. PM Modi also expressed condolences for the people killed in Israel in the recent terror attacks.

The leaders also discussed the developing situation in Ukraine. "Was happy to speak with PM@naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions."

Was happy to speak with PM @naftalibennett and to know that he is recovering well. We discussed recent global events, and also reviewed India-Israel cooperation in various areas. I look forward to welcoming him in India very soon to continue our discussions. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2022

The Israeli PM responded to PM Modi's tweet, saying that he was happy to talk to PM Modi and that he is looking forward to meet the Indian Prime Minister.

It was great speaking to you my friend, @NarendraModi.



I look forward to seeing you soon!

🇮🇱🇮🇳 https://t.co/Q0lC5vDMs8 — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) April 4, 2022

PM Naftali Bennett reschedules visit to India

The Israeli PM was scheduled to visit India on April 3, however, cancelled the trip as he tested positive for COVID-19. This would have been his first visit since he took office last year. PM Bennett's India tour was to commemorate the completion of 30 years of diplomatic relations between India and Israel. Before having a telephonic conversation on August 2021, both leaders met on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate change conference in Glasgow.

India's relationship with Israel was enhanced from a bilateral relationship to that of a strategic partnership during PM Modi's Israel tour in July 2017.

Israel is experiencing a modest increase in COVID-19 infections after the spread of variant Omicron, as in many other countries. PM Bennett and nearly half of Israel have received three doses of the COVID vaccine, according to the Washington Post.

India-Israel relationship

New Delhi considers Jerusalem an essential companion as it is hugely reliant on the latter for high technology and defence equipment. At present, both India and Israel cooperate in the fields of Agriculture, Trade, Defence, Science and Technology, Culture and Education inter alia. The relationship between the two countries has focussed on expanding knowledge-based partnership, which includes collaboration in innovation and research, including boosting the 'Make in India' initiative.

India is expected to sign a free trade agreement (FTA) with Israel by June 2022. There was an agreement during EAM S Jaishankar’s visit to Israel to reintensify discussions with the aim of concluding it in June.

Image: ANI