PM Modi Dials LG Manoj Sinha After Earthquake Of 5.7 Magnitude Hits Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha after an earthquake hit the Union Territory on Saturday. Strong tremors were felt this morning across J&K, Delhi-NCR, and other areas early Saturday following a 5.7 magnitude earthquake.

There were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, officials said. However, J&K residents have reported damage to the spire of the shrine at Charar-e-Sharif. As per government sources, PM Modi called up LG Sinha to assess the situation in the union territory after the tremors.

Officials said the quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km. The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

The earthquake’s epicentre was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border, of a magnitude of 5.7 on the Richter scale, the National Centre of Seismology said. The exact time of the earthquake was reported at 9:45 AM on Saturday.

Earthquake of Magnitude:5.7, Occurred on 05-02-2022, 09:45:59 IST, Lat: 36.340 & Long: 71.05, Depth: 181 Km ,Location: Afghanistan-Tajikistan Border Region, for more information download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/5E23iK2nl2 pic.twitter.com/qQ0w5WSPJr — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) February 5, 2022

Earthquake tremors felt in Pakistan

Besides northern parts of India, the tremors were also felt in Pakistan's Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, and other parts of the including Nowshera, Gilgit, Khyber, Dir, Abbottabad, Mingora, and Kohat. No loss to life and property was reported from any part of the country.

On January 14, an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale had hit Islamabad and northern areas of the country. Earlier in the month, an earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale had struck Pakistan's northern areas.

Image: PTI/ANI