PM Modi Dials Liz Truss To Condole Queen Elizabeth II's Demise, Discusses India-UK Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dialled his United Kingdom counterpart Liz Truss on Saturday. During their conversation, PM Modi congratulated Truss on assuming the office of the Prime Minister of the UK. PM Modi also appreciated the contributions of UK PM Truss to the India-UK bilateral relationship in her previous roles as Trade Secretary and Foreign Secretary.

PM Modi, Truss committed to strengthening UK-India relation

On September 5, Truss defeated Rishi Sunak to become Boris Johnson’s successor as Prime Minister and leader of the Conservative Party. Truss secured 81,326 votes against Sunak's 60,399 votes, defeating the latter by a margin of 20,927 votes.

During the call, both leaders expressed their commitment to further strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and UK. The two leaders discussed various issues of bilateral interest including the progress in the implementation of the Roadmap 2030, ongoing FTA negotiations, defence & security cooperation, and the people-to-people ties between both countries.

PM Modi expresses his condolences to Truss for Queen Elizabeth's passing away

Also, on call, on behalf of the people of India, Prime Minister Modi conveyed deep condolences to the Royal family and the people of the UK on the sad demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Britain's longest-serving monarch, Elizabeth II passed away at Balmoral on September 8. She was 96 years old. Her funeral will be held on September 19.