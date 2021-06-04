PM Modi Dials Milkha Singh; Wishes Him Speedy Recovery As 'Flying Sikh' Recoups From COVID

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dialled legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh to inquire about his health. The veteran athlete who had recently contracted COVID-19 was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of PGIMER on Thursday due to "dipping levels of oxygen". As per news agency ANI, PM Modi wished Milkha Singh a speedy recovery and prayed that he would be back soon to bless the athletes ahead of the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to former Indian sprinter Milkha Singh & inquired about his health. PM wished him a speedy recovery and hoped he will be back soon to bless and inspire the athletes who are participating in the Tokyo Olympics. pic.twitter.com/2976HLvh5X — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

Milkha Singh admitted to PGIMER ICU

The 91-year-old sprinter had been discharged from Fortis Hospital, Mohali in a 'stable condition' after battling COVID-19 on May 30. His family had requested to take him back home while his wife 82-year-old wife Nirmal Kaur had to be shifted to the ICU on the same day due to increased oxygen requirement. "On the request of the family, Mr Milkha Singh was discharged from the hospital today in a stable condition. He is on oxygen and nutritional support," the Fortis hospital, Mohali, said in its update.

Even though Milkha Singh was on oxygen and nutritional support, he continued to show signs of post-COVID recovery however on June 3 he had to be admitted to the ICU in the COVID hospital of PGIMER, Chandigarh after his Oxygen levels began to dip."Flying Sikh Milkha Singh has been admitted in ICU in Covid hospital of PGIMER today due to dipping levels of oxygen," a statement issued by Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) said.

Meanwhile, his wife is still in the Fortis Hospital ICU with fluctuating oxygen levels. After contracting COVID-19, the couple had developed pneumonia which can cause serious complications in older COVID-19 patients.

Milkha Singh is a four-time Asian Games gold medallist and 1958 Commonwealth Games champion. He is most credited for his performance at the 1960 Rome Olympics where he was placed at the fourth position in the 400m final.

(With Agency Inputs)