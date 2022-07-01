PM Modi Dials Russian President Vladimir Putin; Discusses Bilateral Trade, Global Issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. As per sources, Republic TV has learned that both the leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions that were taken during President Putin's India visit in December last year.

In particular, PM Modi and Putin exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers, and pharma products could be prompted further. The leaders also discussed prevailing global issues, including the condition of the international energy and food markets.

PM Modi reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy with regard to the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine. Both the leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues.

India's stance on the Russia-Ukraine war

It is pertinent to note that India still maintains its long-standing conviction that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue. Since the onset of the war, Prime Minister Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

India earlier abstained from voting on the resolution that deplored Russia's attack on Ukraine in the UNSC and a subsequent resolution in the UNGA. Referring to such instances, US President Joe Biden had called out New Delhi for holding a "somewhat shaky" stance on the situation. However, India's position on the Russia-Ukraine war has remained neutral since the beginning, although, New Delhi has always stood upright in support of immediate resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, further raising concerns over the humanitarian situation in war-torn Ukraine.

At the outset of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, India's priority was to ensure the safe evacuation of over 20,000 citizens stuck in the war-hit nation. Under the aegis of Operation Ganga, the Union government evacuated Indians who crossed the Ukraine border from Hungary, Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia.

