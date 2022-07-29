PM Modi Dials UNSG António Guterres; Raises Issue Of Killing Of 2 Indian Peacekeepers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called United Nations Secretary General (UNSG) António Guterres and urged to expedite the investigation of the killing of two Indian peacekeepers of the United Nations in Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo). Notably, both leaders discussed the recent attack, in which two personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) were martyred in Congo on Tuesday, July 26, a spoksperson for the force said. The martyred soldiers were a part of the MONUSCO - the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DR Congo.

PM Modi urged UN Secretary General Guterres to fast track the investigation into the event of two Indian peackeepers being martyred in DR Congo and bring the culprits to justice.

PM expresses unwavering support to ensure peace & stability in DR Congo

PM Modi also assured India's committment to the UN peacekeeping with more than 2,50,000 Indian peacekeepers, who have so far served the various UN missions. A total of 177 Indian peacekeeping soldiers have laid down their lives to date, the largest of all the force-contributing countries.

UNSG while offering their condolences to the families of the martyred soldiers, also assured all possible action in conducting speedy investigations. PM Modi also expressed support to ensure peace and stability in the Democratic People of the Congo, where nearly 2,040 Indian soldiers are presently deployed at MONUSCO.

Two BSF soldiers martyred in DR Congo

On July 26, two BSF soldiers, operating as part of the two platoons or around 70-74 troops, who were inducted in May 2022 and deputed in Butembi, DR Congo succumbed to fatal injuries during violent armed protests, a spokesperson for the border force said.

Both Beni and Butembi were on high alert as locals had given a call for demonstration and agitation against the presence of MONUSCO throughout Congo. The camp of Morocco rapid deployment where the two BSF soldiers were present was surrounded by agitators. The Congolese police and Army arrived, however, could not control the 500-strong group of demonstrators.

Image: PIB, AP