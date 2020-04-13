PM Modi Dials Vietnam Counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Assures Support In Combating COVID-19

As the world battles COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been reaching out to several foreign leaders, assuring all possible assistance in these times global crisis. In one such telephonic conversation, PM Modi spoke to his Vietnam counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Monday, to discuss challenges faced due to Coronavirus outbreak. The two leaders also addressed the measures being taken to face this challenge.

PM Modi and PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc emphasised the significance of the strategic partnership between India & Vietnam especially in these extraordinary times and expressed satisfaction at the recent progress made in both countries on various fronts. The leaders also reviewed regional and international developments on the matter.

They also agreed on the potential for bilateral collaboration in combating COVID-19, including facilitating supplies of essential medical equipment. PM Modi and PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc also assured to provide the necessary relief to each other’s citizens residing in their countries.

PM Modi discusses COVID-19 crisis with Nepal PM Oli

In a series of discussion with foreign leaders over phone calls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his Nepal counterpart KP Sharma Oli on April 10, to discuss the current situation due to the pandemic. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi expressed solidarity with the neighbouring country and appreciated its citizens in the fight against COVID-19.

The two leaders exchanged their views on the ongoing crisis and the challenges it poses to the health and safety of the citizens. They agreed to continue close coordination and consultation among the experts and officials of the two countries on all the issues arising out from COVID-19, including the issue of cross-border supplies of essential commodities.

PM Modi reiterated India’s commitment to ensure all possible support and assistance for Nepal's efforts in fighting the pandemic. He also appreciated the response and crisis management by the Government on Nepal under PM Oli’s leadership.

