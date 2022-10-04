PM Modi Dials Zelenskyy, Conveys 'India’s Readiness To Contribute To Any Peace Efforts'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict.

PM Modi reiterated his call for early cessation of hostilities and the need to follow the path of dialogue and diplomacy. He also communicated his firm belief that there can be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.

PM Modi also reiterated the importance of respecting the United Nations Charter, International Law and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states.

"Prime Minister emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine. He underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment," the PMO said.

PM Modi and Zelenskyy also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021.

This development comes amid a major escalation in the war after Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of four regions - Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhia and Kheria last week.

"There are four new regions of Russia," Putin said in a speech filled with highly critical rhetoric about Ukraine and its Western allies. He had stated that the residents of four annexed regions will now be Russia's "citizens forever".

'Not era of war': PM Modi tells Putin

During a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), PM Modi told Russian President Vladimir Putin that "today's era is not of war".

"Today's era isn't of war and I have spoken to you about it on the call," PM Modi said in the meeting.

"We spoke on the phone several times about India-Russia bilateral relations and also on various issues related to the world. We should find ways to address the problems of food, fuel security and fertilizers. I want to thank Russia & Ukraine for helping us to evacuate our students from Ukraine," he added.