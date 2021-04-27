PM Modi Directs Officials To Upgrade Health Infra After Review Meet With Empowered Groups

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the medical and health infrastructure in the country against the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis. During the meeting, 3 Empowered groups gave a presentation to the PM, where he got an overview on oxygen availability, medicines and health infrastructure in the country.

Key discussions in the meeting

The Empowered Group working on boosting Oxygen Supply briefed PM Modi on the efforts being made to ramp up the availability and supply of oxygen in the country. They informed the PM about increasing the allocation of Oxygen to states.

As per an official release, it was decided that the production of LMO in the country has increased from 5700 MT/day in August 2020 to the present 8922 MT (on 25th April 2021). The domestic production of LMO is expected to cross 9250 MT/day by the end of April 2021.

The Officers also apprised the PM that they are encouraging states to also set up PSA Oxygen plants and he was also briefed about the functioning of the Oxygen Express Railways Service as well as the domestic sorties and international sorties undertaken by IAF to transport oxygen tankers.

The Empowered Group working on Medical Infrastructure and COVID-19 management briefed the PM on efforts being undertaken to ramp up the availability of beds and ICUs. They informed the PM of efforts breaking the chain of transmission. During the discussion, PM Modi stressed the need to ensure that specific guidelines and strategies regarding COVID management are properly implemented by the relevant agencies in the States.

The Empowered Group working on communication briefed PM Modi on the efforts being undertaken to improve awareness among people on COVID-related behaviour.

After the meeting, PM Modi directed the officials to ensure rapid up-gradation of health infrastructure asking officials to work closely with state governments to start the PSA Oxygen plants at the earliest. Cabinet Secretary, Home Secretary, Secretary RT&H, Secretary I&B, Secretary Pharmaceuticals, Member NITI Aayog, DG ICMR, Secretary Biotechnology & other senior officers were also present in the meeting.