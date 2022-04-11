United States President Joe Biden participated in a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. In the opening remarks, preceding the 2+2 dialogue, Prime Minister Modi thanked President Biden for taking the initiative for their meeting. Recollecting the last meeting with the US President, India's Prime Minister threw light on how he was told that the ties between the two countries will play a key role in international relations.

"As the oldest democracies of the world, India and US are natural partners. There has been an unprecedented momentum in the relationship between the two countries, something that was hard to think of till the last decade," PM Modi said, moving on to discuss the situation of Ukraine with Biden. "The situation is very concerning. At the time the offensive broke out, more than 20,000 Indians were stuck, who were eventually recused with a lot of hard work. Unfortunately, one Indian student lost his life in the region."

"I asked Zelenskyy to speak to Putin'

"During the course, I held talks with both the Russian President as well as the President of Ukraine. I advised President Zelenskyy to directly speak to President Biden. Not just that, the Parliament of India has also been discussing the ongoing war at length," PM Modi said.

The Indian premier also brought up the topic of the Buch genocide before his US counterpart. "When the horrific pictures started doing the rounds, we were deeply disturbed. We demanded an independent probe into the matter," he said, underlining how India has been helping Ukraine with humanitarian assistance amid Russia's attacks. "We have been providing medical assistance. Consignments were delivered in the past, and a few more are to be delivered in the upcoming days."

'India-US best example of democracy can deliver'

In concluding his opening remark, PM Modi highlighted before President Biden how India-US are 'best examples of democracy can deliver'. "We are celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, we hope our friendship will stay an integral part of Indo-US diplomatic relation," he said.

Notably, the Modi-Biden virtual interaction will precede the fourth India-US 2+2 ministerial dialogue which will see Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar leading the Indian delegation and Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken representing the US.