PM Modi Distributes Rs 20,000 Crore Under PM-KISAN Scheme For Farmer Families Across India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred an amount of Rs 20,000 crore to over 10 crore farmer families across the country as part of the 10th instalment of financial benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-KISAN) on Saturday. Addressing the event through video conferencing, PM Modi also interacted with ministers and officials present at the event.

Additionally, PM Modi released an equity grant of more than Rs 14 crore to around 351 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs), benefiting 1.24 lakh farmers. Speaking in the virtual event, PM Modi said that crores of farmers have received the 10th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi and Rs 20,000 crore has been transferred to their bank accounts.

Dedicating the programme to farmers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has emerged as major support for Indian farmers and the government will continue to work for the benefit of farmers. Emphasising natural farming, PM Modi said that a new way has been invented for conserving the lands in the country through chemical-free farming which will also help in the long run for coming generations.

The Prime Minister also outlined initiatives taken for the benefit of the people including a boost in the economy rate, the development of several startup companies, dedicating army schools to girls, and bringing more scope for women and girls in the defence sector. "Our government will work for taking India towards development and transformation in the upcoming years," he added. Meanwhile, as the country celebrates the beginning of a new year, PM Modi asserted that the pace of development will accelerate in 2022. He also said that India will fight against the challenges of COVID-19 with more strength this year.

Speaking about the Jammu and Kashmir stampede incident that took place earlier this morning, PM Modi assured that the Central government is in constant communication with the Jammu and Kashmir administration and rescue operations and treatments are being carried out effectively.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme

The event which marked the distribution of the 10th instalment from the PM Kisan scheme was attended by nine chief ministers and several other ministers from different states and other representatives from agricultural institutions. The ninth instalment, under the scheme, was distributed in August 2021 and with the latest release, the total amount provided under the Prime Minister's ambitious scheme totals Rs 1.8 lakh crore.

The PM-KISAN scheme was announced in 2019 with the motive of providing a financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year to all eligible farmer families in three payable instalments of Rs 2,000.

