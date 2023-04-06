PM Modi Doing Immense Work For The People Of Ladakh: Padma Shri Awardee Kushok Thiksey

Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin, a Buddhist spiritual leader who is the head of the Thiksey monastery was awarded Padma Shri in the field of spiritualism on Wednesday. He thanked the government for the honour and stated that he received the award for encouraging people to live together. Kushok Thiksey asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard for the people of the country and Ladakh.

"I have received an award for encouraging people to live together and be united. I am working for the upcoming generation. I have worked really hard that's why I have received the award. PM Modi is doing a lot of work for the people of India and Ladakh," said Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin.

#WATCH | I have received an award for encouraging people to live together. PM Modi is doing a lot of work for the people of Ladakh. I am working for the upcoming generation: Buddhist spiritual leader & head of the Thiksey monastery, Kushok Thiksey Nawang Chamba Stanzin

Kushok Thiksey Nawang received the award for establishing a common kitchen to offer free meals to monks and contributed funds to build bunkers during Kargil War.

Notably, Padma awards are conferred in three categories — Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri. While, Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award of the Republic of India, after the Bharat Ratna, the Padma Vibhushan, and the Padma Bhushan.

The government had announced the names of Padma Award winners on the eve of the Republic Day and Kushok Thiksey Nawang was among 106 Padma Award recipients this year including Mulayam Singh Yadav, Zakir Hussain, SM Krishna, Deepak Dhar, Raveena Tandon, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and Sudha Murty.

President Droupadi Murmu presented three Padma Vibhushan, five Padma Bhushan, and 47 Padma Shri Awards for the year 2023 at the Civil Investiture Ceremony-II held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday evening. Among the dignitaries present on the occasion were Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah.

The awards are given in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service among others.