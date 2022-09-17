PM Modi Dons Stole Similar To Patterns On Cheetah; Releases Big Cats In Kuno National Park

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 17, arrived in Madhya Pradesh and released cheetahs in the Kuno National Park following the arrival of big cats earlier this morning when the plane carrying them landed at the Indian Air Force Station in MP's Gwalior.

After arriving in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi's stole caught everyone's attention. Prime Minister Modi who is quite famous for conveying messages through his attire whether through his turban on Republic and Independence Day or his colour of clothes on some occasions, was seen wearing a cheetah imprint stole.

PM @narendramodi emplanes for Madhya Pradesh, where two major programmes will be held. In a historic occasion, Cheetahs will be released at the Kuno National Park. PM Modi will also attend a programme of Self Help Groups in Sheopur. https://t.co/1RUQjlCQRO pic.twitter.com/ocnMHyEumz — PMO India (@PMOIndia) September 17, 2022

Notably, this holds significance as PM Modi will release the cheetahs in the national park, seven decades after the animal became extinct in India. Donning a stole that is similar to the patterns on a cheetah, PM Modi is likely conveying that the wait for these big cats in the country is over as the animal finally arrived after its extinction in 1952.

#BREAKING | PM Modi arrives in at Kuno National Park; MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan receives him



Watch - https://t.co/fyBXoa0vac pic.twitter.com/pWcj3PF1Q4 — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022

PM Modi releases Cheetah in Kuno National Park

Two helicopters carrying eight cheetahs reached Palpur near Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, following their arrival in Gwalior from Namibia in a special plane as part of the programme to reintroduce the feline in India seven decades after it was declared extinct in the country.

PM Modi who is also celebrating his birthday released these big cats in Kuno National park of Madhya Pradesh. According to National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) Member Secretary S P Yadav, the first batch, includes at least eight big cats—five female and three male.

#BREAKING | PM Modi releases cheetah in their new home Kuno National Park



Watch - https://t.co/0eImh6q2ST pic.twitter.com/n0EyuJOyay — Republic (@republic) September 17, 2022

Cheetahs in India

In 1952, India declared that the species had extincted from its soil. After nearly 70 years of extinction, the Indian conservationists floated the idea of rehabilitating the big cats. After repeated attempts to bring back the Cheetah in India since 1952, India in July 2022 finally signed a pact with Namibia to reintroduce the animal; with eight Cheetahs, five females and three males.

The release of wild cheetahs by PM Modi in MP's Kuno National Park is part of his efforts to revitalise and diversify India's wildlife and its habitat under 'Project Cheetah'-- world's first inter-continental large wild carnivore translocation project, PMO said in a statement.