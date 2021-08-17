PM Modi Eager To Resolve Naga Issue, Says MoS Singh; Opines On Entry Of Illegal Immigrants

Censuring the former Central Leadership for holding back the 'Naga negotiations' issue, Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eager to resolve the vexed Naga political issue (NPI) and that he has initiated the Framework Agreement.

The Union Minister for State was recently on a trip to Nagaland as part of the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' launched by the Prime Minister for newly-enlisted cabinet ministers.

MoS Singh lauds PM Modi's efforts in resolving crisis

Lauding PM Modi's efforts in resolving the crisis, MoS Singh said, "Prime Minister Modi is eager to resolve the Naga issue. After taking oath as the PM (in 2014), he targeted an early solution of the Naga issue and initiated the signing of the Framework Agreement (in 2015 with the NSCN-IM).

He added that PM Modi was keen to agree with a positive result. The Union Minister also expressed his belief that the Framework Agreement will be responsible to bring absolute peace in the region, particularly in Nagaland.

Minister holds talk with people in Nagaland, say people desire early solution

The Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, who had on Monday held talks with various sections of people and Naga organisations in Dimapur and Kohima districts, said that all of them desired an early solution to the Naga political crisis. "That is their view and aspiration and I will convey the message to the higher authorities in Delhi," he said.

Terming the penetration of illegal immigrants, especially from neighbouring Bangladesh, to the northeast region as a 'very critical issue' ever since the time of Independence and partisan of the country, Singh said, "The influx of illegal immigrants is taking place because the indigenous people of the region are not alert or careful about it despite its impact on the political and economic spheres of the region. Besides, the international border in the region was secure before the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) coming to power at the Centre."

'Foreign penetration impacting region's social demography'

Speaking about illegal migration in the region, the Union Minister of State stated that the foreign penetration has been impacting the region's social demography to a great extent. Singh also urged people to be watchful for putting into halt the crisis of illegal immigration in the region.

When asked about the decision by political parties in the state on an all-party government in Nagaland for a resolution to the Naga political issue, MoS Singh said that the Opposition played the role of a watchdog in a democratic system. "It is good if all (parties) are together to usher in development speedily, but normally the opposition should remain active to maintain checks and balances and also serve the interest of the people," he said.

Notably, the NPI is a critical issue that has been long pending for decades and now the parties have resolved to stand united to achieve a peaceful and amicable political solution. The Naga movement, is acknowledged as the longest-running active revolt in the Nation. The Morarji Desai-led government had in the year 1977 signed a ceasefire deal with the largest Naga rebel group, the National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM). In 2015, negotiations for a solution to the Indo-Naga political crisis that had begun among the NSCN-IM and the Narendra Modi-led government.

(With Inputs from ANI)